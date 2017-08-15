Jamila Woods and Chance the Rapper celebrate Chicago in new “LSD” video: Watch

Today, Jamila Woods’ excellent album HEAVN finally hits digital streaming platforms for the first time. To mark the occasion, the soul singer has revealed a new music video for “LSD” featuring Chance the Rapper.

Like Lil Chano, Woods believes in maintaining strong ties to her community in Chicago, especially the youth. As an example of that, she and VAM studios invited aspiring filmmakers from the city’s public high schools to submit potential video treatments. The winning student, Prosser Career Academy senior Ashley Huicochea, got the opportunity to shadow directors on the shoot and become involved in various stages of production.

The result, which sees Woods and Chance both reveling in the company of loved ones on a nice summer day, is “absolutely a celebration of Chicago, of the richness of its people and neighborhoods,” reads a press release. “It’s vibrant and colorful, but it’s also a meditative video.” According to Huicochea, she wanted to show how she, her friends, and family find “a moment of serenity” amidst Chicago’s daily struggles with gun and gang violence, and that there’s “more to the city than what the general masses say.”

Check it out above. Find a cool “Making Of” documentary down below, followed by a list of public school student winners.

THE FULL LIST OF STUDENT WINNERS

Ashley Huicochea – Prosser Career Academy- 12 (graduated)- Treatment Winner/Director Shadow

Precious Ingram- Simeon Career Academy- 10/11- Wardrobe Shadow

Patricia Frazier- Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep- 12 (graduated)- Camera Shadow

Sara Gieger- Kenwood Academy- 12 (graduated) – Camera Shadow

Cleo Shine- Nicolas Senn High- 12 (graduated) – Camera Shadow

Emilio Nieto- Lindblom Math and Science Academy- 11/12- Art Direction Shadow

Jaylon Guyton- Bulls College Prep- 12 (graduated)- Art Direction Shadow

Stream HEAVN via Apple Music and Spotify below. Physical copies will be available come October 6th via Jagjaguwar/Closed Sessions; pre-order it here.