Jared Leto shines in creepy Blade Runner short film Nexus: 2036: Watch

The excitement for Blade Runner 2049, one of the most anticipated sequels in recent history, is reaching a fever pitch—and we’re still over a month away from the film’s October 6th release date. To further stoke the flames of excitement, the filmmakers behind 2049 have released a short film entitled, Nexus: 2036, which centers around Jared Leto’s incredibly creepy character Niander Wallace and was directed by Luke Scott, son of Ridley Scott, the director of the original Blade Runner and producer of 2049.

The short film is one of three pieces intended to show viewers what’s happened in the Blade Runner universe in the 30 years since the original film. In 2023 a prohibition on replicant production was enacted after an electromagnetic pulse was detonated on the west coast and “pinned” on replicants. Nexus: 2036 shows us an ominous meeting in which Wallace introduces a line of “perfected” replicants called Nexus 9 in an attempt to have the replicant production ban lifted. This being Blade Runner, Wallace chooses a truly macabre way to get his point across in the pitch black clip.

2049 director Denis Villeneuve hand picked the directors of the short films, ensuring that each entry jives with his dark vision for the film, and when Leto-as-Wallace utters the line “This is an angel, and I made him” with serial killer calm, it’s downright goosebump-inducing. Check out all our coverage leading up to the film’s release here, and check out an extended preview for 2049 below.