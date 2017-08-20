Jay-Z performs 4:44 songs for the first time, pays tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington: Watch

On Saturday night, JAY-Z headlined the V Festival in Staffordshire, UK, his first live performance since the release of his triumphant new album, 4:44. As such, the set marked the live debuts of several 4:44 tracks, including the “The Story of O.J.”, “Kill Jay Z”, “Family Feud”, and “Smile”. Additionally, JAY-Z pay tribute to Chester Bennington by playing “Numb/Encore” from his 2004 collaborative EP with Linkin Park, Collision Course.

Watch the fan-shot footage below.

#JAYZ performing "The Story Of O.J" at the #vfestival2017 A post shared by Litty Committee (@littycommittee__) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

On Friday, JAY-Z broke his silence about his falling out with Kanye West during an interview posted to TIDAL. “You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage,” Jay admitted. “But what really hurt me,” he added, was when Kanye “brought my family into it… Now it’s a problem with me.”

The V Festival set served as a preview of his upcoming 31-date fall North American arena tour. Find the complete schedule here.