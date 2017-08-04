JAY-Z remakes Friends with all black actors for “Moonlight” video: Watch

JAY-Z has gotten himself into the game of nostalgic remakes — but with a twist. His latest video for “Moonlight” reimagines Friends with a cast of all black actors.

The video for the 4:44 track stars a who’s-who of pop culture’s most popular up-and-coming African American stars. Lil Rel Howery of Get Out fame plays Joey, whose best bud Chandler is portrayed by Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield. Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) are siblings Ross and Monica, respectively. Rounding out the cast are Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) as Phoebe and Insecure creator Issa Rae as Rachel. Making a cameo as himself — because why not — is comedian Hannibal Buress.

The whole thing ends with audio from the now-infamous Moonlight slip up from the Oscars, but in between all that is an actual music video for “Moonlight” the song. Check it out over at TIDAL.