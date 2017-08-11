JAY-Z shares video for James Blake collaboration “MaNyfaCedGod” starring Lupita Nyong’o: Watch

Last week, JAY-Z remade the classic sitcom Friends with an all black cast that included Lil Rel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson, and others for his “Moonlight” video. Now, the rapper has tapped another rising actress, Lupita Nyong’o, to star in the video for the James Blake-featuring “MaNyfaCedGod”.

The clip finds the Oscar-winning actress reminiscing about her past, reliving those emotional moments through interpretive dance moves. By the end, the flood of memories causes her to break down into tears. It’s a powerful reflection of the songs lyrics themselves, especially with Nyong’o’s closing message: “Be grateful for whatever comes. Each has been sent from a guide from beyond.”

You can watch the full thing over at TIDAL, and there’s a preview below.

This is JAY-Z’s second clip to feature Lupita Nyong’o following “Adnis”, which also starred Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover. Both songs come from a collection of bonus tracks released after the rapper’s latest album, 4:44.