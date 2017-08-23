Jazz Cartier and Mike WiLL Made-It team up to “Make a Mess” on new song: Stream

Last week, Jazz Cartier and Mike WiLL Made-It debuted the booming “Nobody’s Watching”, the first of two tracks released in conjunction with Red Bull Sound Select. The Toronto rapper and Atlanta super producer are back today with the second offering, “Make a Mess”.

Featuring guest contributions from Los Angeles-based MC Ro Ransom, the track flaunts forbidding beats and equally threatening lines about all three artists — you guessed it — “make a mess” wherever they go. Clearly, this trifecta is a force to be reckoned with.

In a press statement, Cartier praised Ro Ransom: “I’ve always been a fan of him. I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met in my life. I’m just happy he’s a part of the story.” He goes on to describe both tracks as “cool vibes that stemmed from me and Mike’s recording session in LA a while back. Happy they’re finally out, a little something for my fans until Fleurever comes.”

Hear “Make a Mess” below.

Jazz dropped the Juno Award-winning mixtape Hotel Paranoia in 2016; he is currently working on his Fleurever project. Mike WiLL gave us the star-studded Ransom 2 LP earlier this year.

“Make a Mess” b/w “Nobody’s Watching” Artwork: