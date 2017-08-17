Jazz Cartier dances like “Nobody’s Watching” on new collaboration with Mike WiLL Made-It: Stream

Photo by Cat Miller

Toronto rapper Jazz Cartier and Atlanta producer Mike WiLL Made-It have teamed up for a booming new collaboration, “Nobody’s Watching”. It’s the first part of the duo’s joint release with Red Bull Sound Select. The next track, “Make a Mess”, arrives on August 23rd.

According to HotNewHipHop, Jazz has kept this song stashed for over a year before it saw the light of day. He explained that the song’s inspiration came “after talking to one of my homegirls, who said ‘you know, when I’m getting ready, I like to dance like nobody’s watching.'”

The trunk rattling production finds Mike Will combing swirling flutes and bells with his signature, hard-hitting snares as Jazz effortly rides in and out of the beat. “We gon make plans when you’re done with the pole,” he raps. “At my crib, got a call, what’s that? No clothes/ Baby got a cake, she gon make it shake/ All these baddies with no panties in my crib, I gotta set em straight.”

Take a listen below.

After dropping one of 2016’s best mixtapes with Hotel Paranoia, Jazz is currently readying his upcoming Fleurever project. Mike Will released Ransom 2 earlier this year and recently produced Rae Sremmurd’s new banger, “Perplexing Pegasus”.