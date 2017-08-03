Jessie Ware evades her past in her subtly menacing new video for “Midnight”: Watch

Jessie Ware recently offered a preview of her as-yet-untitled third album last month with “Midnight”, a bold, evocative slice of pop balladry. Now, Ware has released a music video for the song that gives imbues it with a darker edge.

Tom Beard directed the clip, which evokes European noir films as Ware floats through Mallorca, Spain, one eye always glancing behind her. Quick, dream-like images of a floating body and an errant glass of red wine offer a nice hint of what she might be running away from.

“We shot from 1am until the sun came up and the video was so much fun to make,” Ware said in a press release, and the way the video captures the gradual permeation of morning light is perhaps its most striking quality. Watch it above.

Ware’s latest will feature contributions from Francis and the Lights, Cashmere Cat, Ryan Tedder, and Justin Bieber songwriter Julia Michaels, as well as previous collaborators Benny Blanco and Game of Thrones‘ star Ed Sheeran. It arrives later this year via PMR / Friends Keep Secrets / Interscope Records.