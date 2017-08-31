Jessie Ware unveils new song “Selfish Love” and video: Watch

Jessie Ware is expected to release her third album sometime before year’s end. Although the follow-up to 2014’s Tough Love is still without a title, it has already been teased with two singles, last month’s “Midnight” and today’s newly unveiled “Selfish Love”.

A slinky number, it finds the London R&B singer noticeably inspired by the likes of Sade and D’Angelo. As in the past, Ware enlisted the songwriting and production help of One Republic’s Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco (Sia, Rihanna) along with Cashmere Cat. She had previously debuted the track live on her European tour a few weeks ago.

“‘Selfish Love’ is a track that reminds me why I enjoy singing so much,” said Ware in a press statement. “Even though it’s coming at the end of the summer, I hope you play it in the heat.”

Check it out via its official Tom Beard-directed video. Meant as a prequel to the “Midnight” clip, it follows a couple whose relationship falls apart at the hands of infidelity. Below that find a brief interview with the singer.