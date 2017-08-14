John Carpenter directing pilot from X-Men writer David Hayter: Report

John Carpenter has pursued a variety of artistic endeavors over the last several years, from his two solo albums to a successful world tour to a partnership with Blumhouse and David Gordon Green for their forthcoming Halloween project due out next year. He’s also tapped to produce two new television series alongside Universal Cable Productions, including an adaptation of Simon R. Green’s Nightside series and an anthology series based on Carpenter’s own Tales for a Halloween Night graphic novel.

That’s all great and everything, but fans have been itching to see Carpenter get behind the camera again. Aside from a few shorts, he hasn’t directed anything since 2010’s The Ward. That’s about to change, however, as it looks like Carpenter is set to direct a TV pilot from David Hayter, the writer behind the first two X-Men movies. This news comes from Hayter himself, who dropped the bomb during a panel at the Manchester MCM Comic Con.

“I’m doing a TV show, I’m writing and producing a TV show, that John Carpenter is directing the pilot for,” Hayter said. “So I’m working with John Carpenter now.”

Hayter didn’t reveal much else, but he did that more information is forthcoming. “We are taking it out to networks,” he said. “So hopefully it’ll be announced very soon.”

Watch the full panel below via Super Nerds UK.