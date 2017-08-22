John Carpenter to revisit classic scores on new album, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998

Photo by Philip Cosores
John Carpenter will revisit a handful of his most classic film scores on a new album. Aptly titled Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, it’s due out October 20th through Sacred Bones.
The forthcoming effort features 13 re-recorded versions of past works, including the unforgettable themes from Carpenter’s first-ever film Dark Star, Vampires, Halloween, They Live, and The Fog. It also sees the legendary composer covering the minimalist yet memorable arrangement for The Thing by Ennio Morricone. The entire project was recorded with the help of his son, Cody, and godson, Daniel Davies, who both contributed to Carpenter’s 2016 LP, Lost Themes II.
(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)
As a preview of Anthology, Carpenter has shared an updated version of the theme from the 1994 film In the Mouth of Madness. In a statement about the release, he recalled:
“I worked on the soundtrack for In the Mouth of Madness with Jim Lang. We never came up with a great main title theme. In a rented house on Woodrow Wilson (my house was being remodeled), I came up with a heavy metal theme inspired by Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’. My friend Dave Davies played lead guitar, and now, over 20 years later, his son Daniel is playing the lead. One of my favorite themes.”
Hear it below.
Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Artwork:
Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Tracklist:
01. In the Mouth of Madness
02. Assault on Precinct 13
03. The Fog
04. Prince of Darkness
05. Santiago (Vampires)
06. Escape From New York
07. Halloween
08. Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)
09. They Live
10. The Thing
11. Starman
12. Dark Star
13. Christine
To coincide with the release of Anthology, Carpenter will return to the road for a North American fall tour.
John Carpenter 2017 Tour Dates:
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Casino
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/02 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove
11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/07 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero
11/19 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre