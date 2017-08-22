John Carpenter to revisit classic scores on new album, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998

Photo by Philip Cosores

John Carpenter will revisit a handful of his most classic film scores on a new album. Aptly titled Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, it’s due out October 20th through Sacred Bones.

The forthcoming effort features 13 re-recorded versions of past works, including the unforgettable themes from Carpenter’s first-ever film Dark Star, Vampires, Halloween, They Live, and The Fog. It also sees the legendary composer covering the minimalist yet memorable arrangement for The Thing by Ennio Morricone. The entire project was recorded with the help of his son, Cody, and godson, Daniel Davies, who both contributed to Carpenter’s 2016 LP, Lost Themes II.

(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)

As a preview of Anthology, Carpenter has shared an updated version of the theme from the 1994 film In the Mouth of Madness. In a statement about the release, he recalled:

“I worked on the soundtrack for In the Mouth of Madness with Jim Lang. We never came up with a great main title theme. In a rented house on Woodrow Wilson (my house was being remodeled), I came up with a heavy metal theme inspired by Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’. My friend Dave Davies played lead guitar, and now, over 20 years later, his son Daniel is playing the lead. One of my favorite themes.”

Hear it below.

Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Artwork:

Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Tracklist:

01. In the Mouth of Madness

02. Assault on Precinct 13

03. The Fog

04. Prince of Darkness

05. Santiago (Vampires)

06. Escape From New York

07. Halloween

08. Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)

09. They Live

10. The Thing

11. Starman

12. Dark Star

13. Christine

To coincide with the release of Anthology, Carpenter will return to the road for a North American fall tour.

John Carpenter 2017 Tour Dates:

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/02 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/07 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

11/19 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre