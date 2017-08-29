John Maus announces two new albums, shares “The Combine”: Stream

Photo by Shawn Brackbill
It’s been six years, but John Maus is finally set to return with new music. In fact, he’s got two releases on the way.
The first, titled Screen Memories, it’s due for arrival October 27th through Ribbon Music. The follow-up to 2011’s We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves collects together 12 all-new songs, with titles such as “Teenage Witch”, “Walls of Silence”, “Edge of Forever”, and “Bombs Away”. Maus’ fourth full-length to date, it was recorded at his home in Minnesota, a place situated among corn fields and warmly referred to as the Funny Farm.
Maus, who’s since completed his doctorate in Political Philosophy, is offering a first look at Screen Memories with its lead single, “The Combine”. Coupling arrangements both grand and sobering, it can be heard in full below.
Along with Screen Memories, Maus has announced plans to release a career-spanning box set next year. It boasts six LPs, five from his past catalog and one entirely new record called Addendum. Pre-orders for the box set can be found here.
Screen Memories Artwork:
Screen Memories Tracklist:
01. The Combine
02. Teenage Witch
03. Touchdown
04. Walls of Silence
05. Find Out
06. Decide Decide
07. Edge Of Forever
08. The People Are Missing
09. Pets
10. Sensitive Recollections
11. Over Phantom
12. Bombs Away
Maus will be on the road for the next couple of months, including appearances at Desert Daze in Joshua Tree and Canada’s Pop Montreal and dates with Protomartyr and Ariel Pink.
John Maus 2017 Tour Dates:
08/31 – Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Fest 2017
09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs *
09/15 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal
09/16 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape
09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls
10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/13-15 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze
10/14-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #
10/21 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival
10/23 – Tblisi, GE @ Spacehall
10/24 – Tblisi, GE @ Spacehall
10/25 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center
10/27 – London, UK @ The Dome
10/28 – Nantes, FR @ Maison de Quartier de Doulon
10/31 – Porto, PT @ Maus Habitos
11/01 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
11/03 – Madrid, ES @ Cafe La Palma
11/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Conjunta Vacio
11/06 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
11/07 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
11/09 – Gent, BE @ NEST
11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Les Ateliers Claus
11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/13 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape
11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazzhouse
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
11/16 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
11/18 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
11/20 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
11/23 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
11/24 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA
* = w/ Protomartyr
# = w/ Ariel Pink