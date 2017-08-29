John Maus announces two new albums, shares “The Combine”: Stream

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

It’s been six years, but John Maus is finally set to return with new music. In fact, he’s got two releases on the way.

The first, titled Screen Memories, it’s due for arrival October 27th through Ribbon Music. The follow-up to 2011’s We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves collects together 12 all-new songs, with titles such as “Teenage Witch”, “Walls of Silence”, “Edge of Forever”, and “Bombs Away”. Maus’ fourth full-length to date, it was recorded at his home in Minnesota, a place situated among corn fields and warmly referred to as the Funny Farm.

Maus, who’s since completed his doctorate in Political Philosophy, is offering a first look at Screen Memories with its lead single, “The Combine”. Coupling arrangements both grand and sobering, it can be heard in full below.

Along with Screen Memories, Maus has announced plans to release a career-spanning box set next year. It boasts six LPs, five from his past catalog and one entirely new record called Addendum. Pre-orders for the box set can be found here.

Screen Memories Artwork:

Screen Memories Tracklist:

01. The Combine

02. Teenage Witch

03. Touchdown

04. Walls of Silence

05. Find Out

06. Decide Decide

07. Edge Of Forever

08. The People Are Missing

09. Pets

10. Sensitive Recollections

11. Over Phantom

12. Bombs Away

Maus will be on the road for the next couple of months, including appearances at Desert Daze in Joshua Tree and Canada’s Pop Montreal and dates with Protomartyr and Ariel Pink.

John Maus 2017 Tour Dates:

08/31 – Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Fest 2017

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs *

09/15 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal

09/16 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/13-15 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze

10/14-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

10/21 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

10/23 – Tblisi, GE @ Spacehall

10/24 – Tblisi, GE @ Spacehall

10/25 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center

10/27 – London, UK @ The Dome

10/28 – Nantes, FR @ Maison de Quartier de Doulon

10/31 – Porto, PT @ Maus Habitos

11/01 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

11/03 – Madrid, ES @ Cafe La Palma

11/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Conjunta Vacio

11/06 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

11/07 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

11/09 – Gent, BE @ NEST

11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Les Ateliers Claus

11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/13 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazzhouse

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/16 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/18 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

11/20 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

11/23 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

11/24 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA

* = w/ Protomartyr

# = w/ Ariel Pink