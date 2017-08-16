Josh Homme’s got moves in Queens of the Stone Age’s video for “The Way You Used to Do”: Watch

Queens of the Stone Age have unveiled a new video for “The Way You Used to Do”, the first single from their upcoming album, Villains.

Conceived by QOTSA frontman Joshua Homme, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, and produced by Serial Pictures, the video is described by the band as “a fever dream Satanic dance ritual extravaganza—featuring Homme lighter on his feet and darker in his soul than ever before.” Despite the numerous costume changes, sets, and dance routines, production took place in just one day in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Homme says the video is “our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’, adding, “I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me. There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one.”

Watch the full video at Apple Music; a short preview can be seen below.

Villains is out August 25th via Matador Records. Recently, the band premiered another single in “The Evil Has Landed”. In support, the band is about to kick off a lengthy North American tour.