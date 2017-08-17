Julien Baker announces new album, Turn Out the Lights, shares lead single “Appointments”: Stream

Photo by Nolan Knight
Julien Baker earned herself a CoSign and a ton of praise for the shorn sincerity on her debut album, Sprained Ankle. Two years later, the Memphis songwriter is set to return with more gorgeous emotionalism with her sophomore record, Turn Out the Lights.
Due out October 27th via Matador Records, Baker self-produced the record at her hometown’s Ardent Studios. Craig Silvey (The National, Arcade Fire) was on hand to handle mixing. The 11-track effort expands on the depths of Baker’s songwriting, maintaining an affecting sense of confessionalism as she “embraces the grays and complex truths of humanity and mental health,” as a press release puts it.
As a first listen, Baker has shared the lead single, “Appointments”. The song is a stunningly open-hearted ballad of moving piano and powerful vocals. It’s Baker laid bare as ever, her fears and strained hope all spread out over swelling yet minimalist instrumentation. Take a listen below.
Turn Out the Lights Album Artwork:
Turn Out the Lights Tracklist:
01. Over
02. Appointments
03. Turn Out The Lights
04. Shadowboxing
05. Sour Breath
06. Televangelist
07. Everything That Helps You Sleep
08. Happy To Be Here
09. Hurt Less
10. Even
11. Claws In Your Back
Pre-orders for Turn Out the Lights are going on here. Baker will tour behind the record this fall; find her complete itinerary below.
Julien Baker 2017 Tour Dates:
08/17 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
08/26 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre #
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Amnesty International & Sofar Sounds Give A Home show
09/21 – Champaign, IL @ The Pygmalion Festival 2017
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade +
10/13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +
10/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle +
10/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater +
10/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +
10/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre +
10/20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +
10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount +
10/27 – New York, NY @ Town Hall +
10/28 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre +
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +
11/03 – The Hague, NL @ Crossing Border Festival
11/04 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
11/06 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern
11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA
11/09 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
11/10 – London, UK @ Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)
11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls
11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukolln
11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
11/16 – Düsseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival
11/17 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol
11/18 – Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo
11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ La De Apolo
11/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
12/01 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge
12/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +
12/07 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett +
12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre +
12/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre +
12/10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre +
12/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic +
12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom +
12/18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s +
12/19 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater +
12/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater +
* = w/ Belle & Sebastian
# = w/ Ben Folds
+ = w/ Half Waif