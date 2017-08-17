Julien Baker announces new album, Turn Out the Lights, shares lead single “Appointments”: Stream

Photo by Nolan Knight

Julien Baker earned herself a CoSign and a ton of praise for the shorn sincerity on her debut album, Sprained Ankle. Two years later, the Memphis songwriter is set to return with more gorgeous emotionalism with her sophomore record, Turn Out the Lights.

Due out October 27th via Matador Records, Baker self-produced the record at her hometown’s Ardent Studios. Craig Silvey (The National, Arcade Fire) was on hand to handle mixing. The 11-track effort expands on the depths of Baker’s songwriting, maintaining an affecting sense of confessionalism as she “embraces the grays and complex truths of humanity and mental health,” as a press release puts it.

As a first listen, Baker has shared the lead single, “Appointments”. The song is a stunningly open-hearted ballad of moving piano and powerful vocals. It’s Baker laid bare as ever, her fears and strained hope all spread out over swelling yet minimalist instrumentation. Take a listen below.

Turn Out the Lights Album Artwork:

Turn Out the Lights Tracklist:

01. Over

02. Appointments

03. Turn Out The Lights

04. Shadowboxing

05. Sour Breath

06. Televangelist

07. Everything That Helps You Sleep

08. Happy To Be Here

09. Hurt Less

10. Even

11. Claws In Your Back

Pre-orders for Turn Out the Lights are going on here. Baker will tour behind the record this fall; find her complete itinerary below.

Julien Baker 2017 Tour Dates:

08/17 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

08/26 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre #

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Amnesty International & Sofar Sounds Give A Home show

09/21 – Champaign, IL @ The Pygmalion Festival 2017

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade +

10/13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

10/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle +

10/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater +

10/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

10/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre +

10/20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount +

10/27 – New York, NY @ Town Hall +

10/28 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre +

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +

11/03 – The Hague, NL @ Crossing Border Festival

11/04 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

11/06 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA

11/09 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

11/10 – London, UK @ Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)

11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukolln

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

11/16 – Düsseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival

11/17 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol

11/18 – Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo

11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ La De Apolo

11/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

12/01 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

12/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +

12/07 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett +

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre +

12/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre +

12/10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +

12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre +

12/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic +

12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom +

12/18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s +

12/19 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater +

12/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater +

* = w/ Belle & Sebastian

# = w/ Ben Folds

+ = w/ Half Waif