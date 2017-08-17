Justin Bieber wants to remain “Friends” on new single with Bloodpop: Stream

Photo by Eric Ray Davidson

Justin Bieber is back to doing what he does best: recording pop hits. After making headlines for canceling the remainder of his Purpose world tour and subsequently driving into paparazzi, the Canadian singer has reunited with “Sorry” producer BloodPop for a new single entitled, “Friends”.

Co-written with fellow “Sorry” collaborator Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the electropop song is similar to Bieber’s recent appearance on David Guetta’s “2U”. “Girl, we didn’t end this so good,” he sings over the pulsing production. “But you know we had something so good/ I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh)/ Can we still be friends? (oh-oh).”

Could Bieber be reaching out to his former flame Selena Gomez, who’s had a nice run with “Bad Liar” and “Fetish”? Considering Michaels had songwriting credits on the bulk of Gomez’s last album, Revival, as well as “Bad Liar”, signs point toward yes. Take a listen below and decide for yourself.

Bieber has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 thanks to chart-topping appearances on DJ Khaled’s posse cut, “I’m the One”, and the remix to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ubiquitous “Despacito”. It’s highly likely “Friends” could be next.

“Friends” Single Artwork: