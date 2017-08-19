Kanye West and Kid Cudi working on collaborative project in Japan: Report

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have buried the hatchet and are hard at work on a secret collaborative project together. That’s according Page Six, citing an anonymous source close to the two musicians.

“They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue. They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now,” the source, who apparently loves ruining surprises, told Page Six, before continuing, “Nobody knows what it is — or what it sounds like . . . There are no professionals in the room. It’s just Cudi, Kanye and an engineer. They’re recording together in Japan.”

At the very least, the part about hanging in Japan is true, as artist Takashi Murakami, who created Kanye’s Graduation cover artwork, recently posted a pic to Instagram showing the two musicians hanging in his studio.

Long time no see @kidcudi and #kanyewest. Thank you for coming to my studio. It was fire 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Takashi Murakami (@takashipom) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

Beyond the fact that a Cudi/Ye album is an incredibly exciting prospect, it’s good to see West and his former protege friends again after last year’s feuding—a debacle which saw both men clowning each other publicly on their way to rehab. West went for “exhaustion” after canceling several dates on his Saint Pablo tour, and Cudi sought treatment for depression and suicidal urges. Music aside, self care is a real and serious thing, and as the recent suicides of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington have reminded us, no one is immune to overwhelming feelings of hopelessness. It’s great to see two of Chicago’s favorite sons feeling well and creating again. Cheers gentlemen.

