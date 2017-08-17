Katy Perry announces Witness Tour openers Carly Rae Jepsen, Purity Ring, and Noah Cyrus

Those attending Katy Perry’s upcoming “Witness Tour” ought to make sure they come early. Today, the pop singer has announced the impressive lineup of opening acts: Carly Rae Jepsen, Purity Ring, and Noah Cyrus. The latter two will handle the fall leg of the North American jaunt, while Jepsen appears on Perry’s early 2018 dates.

Additionally, due to production delays, the tour’s official kickoff has been pushed back from September 7th to September 19th. As a result, a handful of dates have been rescheduled.

Consult the updated itinerary below. Perry’s Witness album is out now.

Katy Perry 2017-18 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre $

09/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $

09/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena $

09/24 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center $

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center $

09/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden $

09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden $

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center $

10/09 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre $

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center $

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center $

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center $

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena $

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center $

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center $

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center $

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center $

10/31 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre $

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre $

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena #

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center #

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

12/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center #

12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

12/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

12/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse #

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena #

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena #

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

12/20 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #

01/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center %

01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %

01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %

01/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena %

01/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena %

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena %

01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center %

02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter %

02/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome %

02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena %

05/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerp

05/26 – Amsterdam, NE @ Ziggo Dome

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

06/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/02 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

06/14 – London, UK @ The O2

06/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

06/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

06/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

$ = w/ Noah Cyrus

# = w/ Purity Ring

% = w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

Revisit the lyric video for her Nicki Minaj collaboration “Swish Swish”: