Katy Perry shares star-studded “Swish Swish” video: Watch

Next month, Katy Perry will embark on her “Witness Tour”, joined by the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Purity Ring, and Noah Cyrus. Ahead of the jaunt, the pop singer has shared a wacky new music video for the album latest single, “Swish Swish”.

Helmed by veteran director Dave Meyers (Outkast, Missy Elliott), the star-studded, meme-tastic clip sees Perry shooting hoops in an oddball basketball game that looks like a hybrid of the Harlem Globetrotters and Space Jam. Molly Shannon and Terry Crews make cameos, as does Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things and “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones. Also appearing are popular vlogger Christine Sydelko, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Towns and New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski. The song’s collaborator, Nicki Minaj, drops in for a hot halftime performance. Watch it up above.

Perry’s latest album, Witness, is out now. Below find the full listing of special guests:

Starring Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson, Bill Walton, Rich Eisen, Gatan Matarazzo, Jenna Ushkowitz, Christine Sydelko, Dexter Mayfield, Doug The Pug, Russel “Backpack Kid” Horning, Iris Kyle, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joey Chestnut, the ladies of GLOW (Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn), Carter Wilkerson, West Hollywood Cheerleaders, Amanda LaCount, and Nugget as herself.