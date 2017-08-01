Kelela announces debut album, Take Me Apart, shares lead single, “LMK”: Stream

On October 6th, Kelela will release her long-awaited debut album. It’s titled Take Me Apart and due out through Warp Records.

The forthcoming studio effort follows her 2014 EP, Hallucinogen, and her 2013 breakthrough mixtape, Cut 4 Me. It also comes after her recent contribution to Gorillaz’s latest LP, Humanz.

Altogether, Take Me Apart collects 14 tracks which express “an honest vision of how we navigate dissolving ties with each other and yet remain sanguine for the next chance at love.” However, there’s also so much more at the core of the LP than just an examination of love and relationships, according to the R&B artist. “Despite it being a personal record, the politics of my identity informs how it sounds and how I choose to articulate my vulnerability and strength,” Kelela explained in a press release. “I am a black woman, a second-generation Ethiopian-American, who grew up in the ‘burbs listening to R&B, Jazz and Björk. All of it comes out in one way or another.”

To preview Take Me Apart, Kelela has shared “LMK”, a lead single that couples dark, lurking synths with the nonstop pulse of a late-night club. Hear it down below.

Take Me Apart Artwork:

Take Me Apart Tracklist:

01. Frontline

02. Waitin

03. Take Me Apart

04. Enough

05. Jupiter

06. Better

07. LMK

08. Truth Or Dare

09. S.O.S.

10. Blue Light

11. Onanon

12. Turn To Dust

13. Bluff

14. Altadena