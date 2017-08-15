Kelela announces Take Me Apart fall tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Kelela is due to drop her long-awaited debut album, Take Me Apart, on October 6th. To coincide with the Warp Records release, the R&B singer and recent Gorillaz collaborator will hit the road for a fall tour.

Following her set at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the outing officially launches October 29th in San Francisco and runs well through mid-December. The “Take Me Apart” itinerary features dates in both North America and Europe, including shows in such cities as Seattle, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, London, Paris, Stockholm, and Berlin.

Find the full schedule below.

Kelela 2012017 Tour Dates:

09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Sala Corona

10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Promontory

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/09 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/10 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont

11/11 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

11/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

11/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/29 – London, UK @ Heaven

12/01 – Paris, FR @ Gaite Lyrique

12/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

12/07 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain

12/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

12/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Uubel & Gefahrlich

12/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

01/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

01/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

Revisit the video for Take Me Apart lead single “LMK”: