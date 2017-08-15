Kelela announces Take Me Apart fall tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
Kelela is due to drop her long-awaited debut album, Take Me Apart, on October 6th. To coincide with the Warp Records release, the R&B singer and recent Gorillaz collaborator will hit the road for a fall tour.
Following her set at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the outing officially launches October 29th in San Francisco and runs well through mid-December. The “Take Me Apart” itinerary features dates in both North America and Europe, including shows in such cities as Seattle, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, London, Paris, Stockholm, and Berlin.
Find the full schedule below.
Kelela 2012017 Tour Dates:
09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Sala Corona
10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Promontory
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/09 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/10 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont
11/11 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
11/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
11/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
11/29 – London, UK @ Heaven
12/01 – Paris, FR @ Gaite Lyrique
12/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club
12/07 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain
12/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
12/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Uubel & Gefahrlich
12/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
01/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
01/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
Revisit the video for Take Me Apart lead single “LMK”: