Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Kevin Gates join forces on DJ Kay Slay’s “Cold Summer”: Stream

Legendary NYC DJ Kay Slay returns on September 22nd with a stacked new compilation, The Big Brother. After leading off with the teaser track “Wild One” starring Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, he’s back with another guest-heavy single, “Cold Summer”. The soulful new track brings together Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Kevin Gates.

King Kendrick sets the tone by leading off with a world weary verse. “I know responsibility weighin’ down on my shoulders,” he raps. “Summertime always the coldest/ Niggas do you dirty like the projects.”

After Rell delivers the chorus, Mac comes through with bars about his work ethic: “No one I met workin’ hard as I do/ It’s like I never even made a fucking dollar/ I’m a genius though, you can check my IQ.”

To close the song out, Gates swats away the fake rappers. “Kept it street with you has beens, they just entertainers,” he sneers. “Yet they’re going dumb, they go to buggin’ you for favors.”

Hear it below.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below for the full list of featured artists, including Busta Rhymes, The Game, Fat Joe, The Lox, Bun B, Ice T, Kool G Rap, and many more.

The Big Brother Artwork:

The Big Brother Tracklist:

01. Intro (feat. The Outlawz)

02. Jealousy (feat. Busta Rhymes, Tech9Ne & The Game)

03. Wild One (feat. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz & Kevin Gates)

04. Lights Glowing (feat. Sheek Louch, Styles P & Scarface)

05. Super Trick (Skit)

06. Regulate (feat. Jadakiss, Lloyd Banks & Joell Ortiz)

07. Story Of My Life (feat. Papoose, Mysonne & AZ)

08. No Regrets (feat. Bun B, Fat Joe & McGruff)

09. Cold Summer (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller & Kevin Gates)

10. Gangster Rhythm (feat. Uncle Murda, Trick Trick, Z-Ro & Ra Diggs)

11. Can’t Tell Me Nothing (feat. Young Buck. Raekwon & Jay Rock)

12. Hip Hop Icons (feat. Ice T & Kool G Rap)

13. It’s Harlem (feat. Dave East, Ms Hustle, Vado & Jaquae)

14. This Is My Culture (feat. Ransom, Papoose, Jon Connor & Locksmith)

15. Respect The Cipher (feat. Loaded Lux, Mistah Fab, Termanology, Ms Hustle, Nicky DS, Oun P & Ras Kass)

16. A Million Bucks (feat. Troy Ave , Nipsey Hussle, Rocko, Vado & Fatman Scoop)

17. Death, Murder & Mayhem (feat. Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Chris & Tracey Lee)

18. Coast 2 Coast (feat. E40, 3D Natee & Troy Ave)

19. Fuk Da Party Up (feat. Juicy J, Project Pat, Meet Sims & Ms Hustle)

20. Stage 2 Haters (Skit)

21. Keep Your Eyes Open (feat. Maino, Young Buck & Nick Grant)

22. Rose’ Showers (feat. French Montana, Dave East & Zoey Dollaz)