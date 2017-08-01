Kesha announces North American Rainbow tour

On August 11th, Kesha is set to return with her first album since 2012, Rainbow. Now, the pop singer has mapped out a supporting North American tour.
Her first solo trek in four years, the “Rainbow Tour” kicks off September 26th in Birmingham, Alabama and wraps up November 1st in Los Angeles. Among the other cities to welcome Kesha: Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Denver, and Portland.
“My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new ‘Rainbow Tour’,” Kesha shared in a press statement. “I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”
Consult the full schedule below.
Kesha 2017 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar
09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ M Resort Casino & Spa
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/09 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Revisit the latest single off Rainbow, “Learn to Let Go”: