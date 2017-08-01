Kesha announces North American Rainbow tour

On August 11th, Kesha is set to return with her first album since 2012, Rainbow. Now, the pop singer has mapped out a supporting North American tour.

Her first solo trek in four years, the “Rainbow Tour” kicks off September 26th in Birmingham, Alabama and wraps up November 1st in Los Angeles. Among the other cities to welcome Kesha: Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Denver, and Portland.

“My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new ‘Rainbow Tour’,” Kesha shared in a press statement. “I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”

Consult the full schedule below.

Kesha 2017 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ M Resort Casino & Spa

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/09 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Revisit the latest single off Rainbow, “Learn to Let Go”: