Kesha returns with Rainbow, her first album in four years: Stream

It’s been a long, painful year for Kesha Rose Sebert. Her legal battles with former producer Dr. Luke have dragged on for over a year and have seen her colleagues, friends and even her mother dragged into the proceedings, which are unfortunately still ongoing. Today, however, marks the beginning of a new, hopefully celebratory period in the singer’s life, as she drops her first album in four years, the triumphant and confessional Rainbow.

Kesha has received an outpouring of support from the music community during her emotional ordeal, and plenty of pals show up on Rainbow. Ryan Lewis co-wrote and produced the record’s lead single “Praying”, Ben Folds produced the title track, Dolly Parton guests on a version of her 1980 tune “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You”, the Dap-Kings horn section provides an assist on the explosive “Woman” and Eagles of Death Metal appear on two tracks as well.

The confessional nature of Rainbow was heavily reflected in the album’s rollout, which saw Kesha share an essay with each song she released leading up to the release—including an especially personal and moving piece Lenny Letter about turning her heartache into art after four long years of pain. Kesha celebrates the release of Rainbow with a performance of The Tonight Show Thursday night. You can also take a look at her announced tour dates below, as those shows promise to be a hell of a celebration.

Kesha 2017 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ M Resort Casino & Spa

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/09 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium