Kesha triumphantly returns to late night with a performance of “Praying” on Fallon: Watch

Kesha has emerged stronger than ever this summer amidst her legal battles with sentient piece of dog feces “Dr.” Luke with an empowering and confessional album, Rainbow, in tow. The latest step in her I-am-woman-hear-me-fucking-roar comeback was a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where she belted out the album’s lead single, “Praying”.

The emotional performance conveys what a release both this album and her return to performing have been for Kesha, who has been locked in a legal battle with Dr. Assclown for years over his alleged rape of the singer. Backed by a four-piece string section and her bolo tie-wearing band, Kesha seemed to deliver the song directly to the man who has caused her so much pain. With her eyes locked tight, she belted out each note, ending on a gasp like one last bit of rage and redemption escaping her soul. Check it out above.

Rainbow is out today and can be streamed in full here. Check out her announced North American dates below.

Kesha 2017 Tour Dates:

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ M Resort Casino & Spa

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/09 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium