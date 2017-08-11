Kesha triumphantly returns to late night with a performance of “Praying” on Fallon: Watch

Kesha has emerged stronger than ever this summer amidst her legal battles with sentient piece of dog feces “Dr.” Luke with an empowering and confessional album, Rainbow, in tow. The latest step in her I-am-woman-hear-me-fucking-roar comeback was a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where she belted out the album’s lead single, “Praying”.
The emotional performance conveys what a release both this album and her return to performing have been for Kesha, who has been locked in a legal battle with Dr. Assclown for years over his alleged rape of the singer. Backed by a four-piece string section and her bolo tie-wearing band, Kesha seemed to deliver the song directly to the man who has caused her so much pain. With her eyes locked tight, she belted out each note, ending on a gasp like one last bit of rage and redemption escaping her soul. Check it out above.
Rainbow is out today and can be streamed in full here. Check out her announced North American dates below.
Kesha 2017 Tour Dates:
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar
09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ M Resort Casino & Spa
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/09 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium