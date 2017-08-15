Kid Cudi announces fall North American headlining tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
After a quiet 2017, Kid Cudi will finally be hitting the road in support of his latest album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. Today, the Kanye West protege has announced a North American trek kicking off this fall.
The “Passion, Pain & Demon Slaying Tour” begins September 30th in Philadelphia and continues through late November. The schedule includes stops in major US cities on both coasts, as well as Texas and parts of the Midwest. Cudi will also be making an appearance at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in late October.
Prior to the album’s release in late 2016, Cudi checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. In February, he performed the Passion track “Kitchen” on Fallon. More recently, he traveled to Japan with Kanye, sparking talk of a possible collaboration.
Check out the tour trailer and complete itinerary below.
Kid Cudi 2017 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
10/03 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
10/06 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
10/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
10/08 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
10/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
11/02 – Oklahoma, City, OK @ The Criterion
11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/06 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center
11/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
11/17 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort
11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater