Kid Cudi announces fall North American headlining tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

After a quiet 2017, Kid Cudi will finally be hitting the road in support of his latest album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. Today, the Kanye West protege has announced a North American trek kicking off this fall.

The “Passion, Pain & Demon Slaying Tour” begins September 30th in Philadelphia and continues through late November. The schedule includes stops in major US cities on both coasts, as well as Texas and parts of the Midwest. Cudi will also be making an appearance at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in late October.

Prior to the album’s release in late 2016, Cudi checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. In February, he performed the Passion track “Kitchen” on Fallon. More recently, he traveled to Japan with Kanye, sparking talk of a possible collaboration.

Check out the tour trailer and complete itinerary below.

Kid Cudi 2017 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

10/03 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

10/06 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

10/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

10/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/02 – Oklahoma, City, OK @ The Criterion

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/06 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center

11/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

11/17 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater