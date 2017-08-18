King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard release surprise new album, Sketches of Brunswick East: Stream

Photo by Jason Galea
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared their latest album, Sketches of Brunswick East. The release marks the band’s third studio full-length of the year (!!!) following Flying Microtonal Banana and Murder of the Universe.
Sketches of Brunswick East is a collaboration with Los Angeles outfit Mild High Club, which came about as the bands toured the world together. The two bands worked by essentially sampling themselves, piecing together bits of reworked recordings to form a complete song. In a press release, lead singer Stu Mackenzie likened it to “sampling-culture, in which old ideas are reshaped and suddenly things make sense. It was like we were continually jamming with ourselves.” The album’s title was inspired by Miles Davis’ Sketches of Spain with a nod to King Gizzard’s hometown of Melbourne.
Physical copies of Sketches of Brunswick East are available for pre-order now and are expected to ship September 29th. King Gizzard have plans for another two projects before the year’s end, but you can stream their most recent one below.
Sketches of Brunswick East Artwork:
Sketches of Brunswick East Tracklist:
01. Sketches Of Brunswick East I
02. Countdown
03. D-Day
04. Tezeta
05. Cranes, Planes, Migraines
06. The Spider And Me
07. Sketches Of Brunswick East II
08. Dusk To Dawn On Lygon Street
09. The Book
10. A Journey To (S)hell
11. Rolling Stoned
12. You Can Be Your Silhouette
13. Sketches Of Brunswick East III
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizards will head out on a US tour this fall, including three shows with Mild High Club. Find their tour itinerary below.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizards 2017 Tour Dates:
09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #
09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #
09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom #
09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/05 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre %
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %
10/07 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux %
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom %
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %
10/13 – 10/15 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze
# = w/ Mild High Club
% = w/ Tropical Fuck Storm