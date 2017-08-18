King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard release surprise new album, Sketches of Brunswick East: Stream

Photo by Jason Galea

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared their latest album, Sketches of Brunswick East. The release marks the band’s third studio full-length of the year (!!!) following Flying Microtonal Banana and Murder of the Universe.

Sketches of Brunswick East is a collaboration with Los Angeles outfit Mild High Club, which came about as the bands toured the world together. The two bands worked by essentially sampling themselves, piecing together bits of reworked recordings to form a complete song. In a press release, lead singer Stu Mackenzie likened it to “sampling-culture, in which old ideas are reshaped and suddenly things make sense. It was like we were continually jamming with ourselves.” The album’s title was inspired by Miles Davis’ Sketches of Spain with a nod to King Gizzard’s hometown of Melbourne.

Physical copies of Sketches of Brunswick East are available for pre-order now and are expected to ship September 29th. King Gizzard have plans for another two projects before the year’s end, but you can stream their most recent one below.

Sketches of Brunswick East Artwork:

Sketches of Brunswick East Tracklist:

01. Sketches Of Brunswick East I

02. Countdown

03. D-Day

04. Tezeta

05. Cranes, Planes, Migraines

06. The Spider And Me

07. Sketches Of Brunswick East II

08. Dusk To Dawn On Lygon Street

09. The Book

10. A Journey To (S)hell

11. Rolling Stoned

12. You Can Be Your Silhouette

13. Sketches Of Brunswick East III

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizards will head out on a US tour this fall, including three shows with Mild High Club. Find their tour itinerary below.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizards 2017 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom #

09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/05 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre %

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %

10/07 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux %

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom %

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

10/13 – 10/15 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze

# = w/ Mild High Club

% = w/ Tropical Fuck Storm