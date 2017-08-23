King Krule returns with new single, “Czech One”, announces fall tour dates: Stream

Archy Marshall is back with his first new song as King Krule is four years. The British songwriter has shared “Czech One”, a trippy jazz number of melting keys and synths with some smoky, bleating horns to cut the tension. As for the accompanying video, Frank Lebon directed a fittingly surreal clip that sees Marshall seamlessly transitioning from a London street to a darkened airplane cabin. It’s a lucid dream of Noir jazz, and you can watch it above.
“Czech One” is the A-side to a limited edition 7-inch single due out September 13th via True Panther Sounds/XL Recordings. The B-side is a track called “Dum Surfer”, and you can pre-order the release here.
King Krule is also ready to return to the road, as he’s revealed a number of North American and European tour dates for the fall. Find his complete itinerary below.
Though “Czech One” marks the first King Krule track since 2013, Marshall has remained busy. In 2015, he released an album under his own name and also teamed up with his brother for a project called A New Place 2 Drown. Last year, he debuted a new musical persona, The Return of Pimp Shrimp, and released a grooving and fuzz-shrouded song dubbed, “FEEL SAFE 88 (just say no)”.
King Krule 2017 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/05 – Vancouver, CAN @ Vogue Theatre
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
11/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival
11/20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
11/21 – London, UK @ Koko
11/22 – London, UK @ Koko
11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
11/26 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris
11/28 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
11/29 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
11/30 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
12/01 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck
12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
12/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/11 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
12/13 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Acade