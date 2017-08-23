King Krule returns with new single, “Czech One”, announces fall tour dates: Stream

Archy Marshall is back with his first new song as King Krule is four years. The British songwriter has shared “Czech One”, a trippy jazz number of melting keys and synths with some smoky, bleating horns to cut the tension. As for the accompanying video, Frank Lebon directed a fittingly surreal clip that sees Marshall seamlessly transitioning from a London street to a darkened airplane cabin. It’s a lucid dream of Noir jazz, and you can watch it above.

“Czech One” is the A-side to a limited edition 7-inch single due out September 13th via True Panther Sounds/XL Recordings. The B-side is a track called “Dum Surfer”, and you can pre-order the release here.

King Krule is also ready to return to the road, as he’s revealed a number of North American and European tour dates for the fall. Find his complete itinerary below.

Though “Czech One” marks the first King Krule track since 2013, Marshall has remained busy. In 2015, he released an album under his own name and also teamed up with his brother for a project called A New Place 2 Drown. Last year, he debuted a new musical persona, The Return of Pimp Shrimp, and released a grooving and fuzz-shrouded song dubbed, “FEEL SAFE 88 (just say no)”.

King Krule 2017 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/05 – Vancouver, CAN @ Vogue Theatre

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival

11/20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

11/21 – London, UK @ Koko

11/22 – London, UK @ Koko

11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

11/26 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris

11/28 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

11/29 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

11/30 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

12/01 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck

12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

12/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/11 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

12/13 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Acade