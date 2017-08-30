Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett detail collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice, share “Over Everything”: Stream

Photo by Danny Cohen

In June, Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett announced that a collaborative album would soon be on the way. Today, more details on the highly anticipated LP have been revealed as well as the lead single, “Over Everything”.

According to a recent interview the pair did with Rolling Stone, the record is called Lotta Sea Lice, presumably named for their star-studded backing band, The Sea Lice. It boasts a handful of new songs such as “Continental Breakfast”, penned by Vile while vacationing in Hawaii, as well as covers of Belly (“Untogether”) and Jen Cloher (“Fear Is Like A Forest”), who Barnett is currently dating. Additionally, the Aussie indie rocker contributed a cover of Vile’s “Peeping Tomboy”, taken from his 2011 album, Smoke Ring for My Halo.

“It started out as, maybe we’ll do a split 7″ together but then I figured let’s make it a 12″ so it doesn’t get lost in the world, shoot for five songs,” Vile previously said of the collaborative project. “It wasn’t until I had another KV tour booked for the following summer in Oz that we thought we should record as much as we can, just see what happens, no major goal to make it a full length, but it came together that way ’cause the vibe was so strong with everyone.”

Lotta Sea Lice is due out October 13th and is being previewed with “Over Everything”, a track which Vile began writing in 2015. Listen in down below (scroll to the 3:00 mark).

Vile’s last solo LP came with b’lieve i’m goin down in 2015; Barnett’s was Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit that same year.

Beginning in early October, Vile and Barnett will take their joint act on tour. They’ll be accompanied by The Sea Lice, which is comprised of Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Katie Larkin (Sky Larkin), and Rob Laakso (The Violators).