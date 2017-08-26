Lady Gaga makes history as the first female performer to headline Wrigley Field

On Friday night, Lady Gaga brought her blockbuster Joanne World Tour to Chicago’s Wrigley Field. However, her performance marked a major historical event for the institution: the first time a female performer had ever headlined the ballpark.

Yes, in the 12 years that Wrigley Field has hosted live musical acts, ranging from Pearl Jam to Paul McCartney to Bruce Springsteen to this past Thursday’s appearance of Green Day, not once has a female artist had the opportunity to headline.

Naturally, Gaga shattered history with a two-hour performance that saw the Fame Monster revisiting past hits and choice cuts off last year’s Joanne, all to thunderous applause, rapturous sing-a-longs, and fireworks galore. It was a total celebration.

For Gaga, it’s another chapter in a marathon year that includes an Emmy-nominated performance at Super Bowl LI and two headlining gigs at this past Spring’s Coachella, where she filled in last minute for Beyoncé. Still, the moment wasn’t lost on her.

“Somebody told me tonight that I had the great honor of being the first woman ever to headline Wrigley Field,” Gaga admitted early into her set. “I feel so proud to stand here with so much dignity, but I have to say, I’m so sorry that you have not had a woman here for more than 100 years. How dare they? Welcome to the motherfucking womb.”

She quickly added, “But I’m so proud to be here, as I’m not the first female to be in here tonight. There were so many wonderful women who played baseball for us during World War II, and we are so very proud. So, thank you. I wrote this song for women and about women and for those of you who fucking love women.” The song in question was “Scheiße” off 2011’s Born This Way.

Needless to say, she was feeling the love:

I can't believe I was the 1st Woman ever to headline Wrigley Field. And on toppa it, we SOLD OUT! 💋🎤What an honor Chicago! #JoanneWorldTour https://t.co/J0OqVo3UIP — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 26, 2017

Revisit some highlights below, in addition to the full setlist shortly after. It should be noted that one of the seven acts of the set had to be excised due to a technical delay that pushed back the show by half an hour. As such, “Bloody Mary”, “Dancin’ In Circles”, and “Paparazzi” were not performed.

I'm dead. #gaga #edgeofglory #wrigleyfield A post shared by Michael Roffman (@blueseattle) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Rah, rah, ooh-la-la #LadyGaga #joanneworldtour A post shared by Steve Ward (@real_steve_ward) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

Born this way! #ladygaga #wrigleyfield #monster ❤️ A post shared by Pepper (@pkrunig) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

The first woman to headline a show at #wrigleyfield 💥👏🏻❤️#ladygaga #joanneworldtour A post shared by Lane Bentley (@lanebentley) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

#cubs #ladygaga #joanneworldtour #chicago A post shared by Lisa Truhlar (@lisatrue22) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

Setlist:

Diamond Heart

A-Yo

Poker Face

Perfect Illusion

John Wayne

Scheiße

Alejandro

Just Dance

LoveGame

Telephone

Applause

Come to Mama

The Edge of Glory

Born This Way

Angel Down

Joanne

Bad Romance

The Cure

Encore:

Million Reasons