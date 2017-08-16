LCD Soundsystem release new song “tonite” and video: Watch

Photo by David Brendan Hall

With less than a month to go before the release of LCD Soundsystem’s comeback album, American Dream, the group has shared a new song. It’s titled “tonite” and was previously debuted live during LCD’s five-night stand at Brooklyn Steel back in April. Listen in below via Apple Music.

Update: LCD have also let loose a music video for the track. Directed by Joel Kefali (Lorde, Katy Perry), the retro-looking clip finds the band performing on a glowing, rotating stage.

American Dream officially lands in stores September 1st. “tonite” follows the tracks “call the police” and “american dream”. The reunited outfit (thanks, David Bowie!) recently expanded its US tour behind the LP.

American Dream Tracklist:

01. oh baby

02. other voices

03. i used to

04. change yr mind

05. how do you sleep?

06. tonite

07. call the police

08. american dream

09. emotional haircut

10. black screen