LCD Soundsystem share new song “pulse (v.1)”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

LCD Soundsystem are due to release their highly anticipated comeback album, American Dream, in just a little over 24 hours. To drum up more anticipation (as if they really needed to), James Murphy & co. have shared a new song this evening titled “pulse (v.1)”.

“pulse (v.1)” won’t appear on the original version of American Dream, but based on its artwork, it’s possible the song could later find a home on a deluxe or expanded edition of some sort. Take a listen to the nearly 14-minute instrumental below.

American Dream arrives Friday, September 1st; revisit early singles “call the police”, “tonite”, and “american dream”. Consequence of Sound’s Philip Cosores gave the album a B+ review, which you can read here.

The reunited Brooklyn outfit (thanks, David Bowie!) recently expanded its US tour behind the record.