Liam Gallagher makes solo US TV debut on Colbert: Watch

Former Oasis singer appears on the same episode as ill-fate White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci

on August 15, 2017, 10:10am
Perhaps it was only appropriate that on an episode that also featured an interview with ill-fated White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert welcomed Liam Gallagher as the musical guest on Monday night. Making his US TV debut as a solo artist, the outspoken Oasis singer performed a pair of songs from his upcoming full-length album, As You Were. He showcased “For What It’s Worth” for the show’s TV broadcast (above) and “Wall Of Glass” as a web exclusive (below).

As You Were is out October 6th.

