Liam Gallagher says “Don’t Look Back in Anger” was “hijacked” in the wake of terror attacks

Photo by Philip Cosores

To close his solo set at Glastonbury, Liam Gallagher performed the Oasis classic “Don’t Look Back in Anger” for first time with him on lead vocals. He dedicated the moving rendition to the victims of both the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire.

“I’ve never done that before,” he told the BBC’s Jo Whiley shortly after. “That’s kind of like [everyone’s] song for the moment because of all the shit that’s going down in the world.”

Now, in a new interview with Noisey, Gallagher has changed his tune regarding the song and the way it’s been used as a calming, healing anthem. “That song got hijacked,” he commented. “‘Don’t Look Back In Anger?’ You should look back in fuckin’ anger. You should be fuckin’ kicking off, you should be finding out why these fuckin’ things are going on fire. People should be pissed off because we’re getting fuckin’ shafted.”

“Your kids can’t go to a gig these days without getting fuckin’ beheaded or something,” Gallagher went on, bringing politics into the conversation. “It’s fuckin’ out of order. The people that we put in governments know why this fuckin’ shit’s happening and they should deal with it. We’re just walking around like fuckin’ chickens while they’re going, ‘London’s open for fuckin’ sale.’ Fuck off, mate. Sort it out.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Gallagher (unsurprisingly) couldn’t help but rag on his “potato” brother Noel. He says he misses the old Oasis version of Noel, not the one trying to chat up celebrities backstage.

“Oh fuckin’ hell. He’s like a fuckin’ stalker him, man. ‘Quick! Grab me a famous person!’ Fuckin’ cringe, man. Bradley fuckin’ Cooper and shit like that? Fuckin’ sit down, mate. Working class traitor.”

“He’s full of fuckin’ shit, mate. I’m just here to fuckin’ shine a light on the fuckin’ fakes, man. And he’s one of them.” (For what it’s worth, Noel has donated “Don’t Look Back in Anger” royalties to Manchester attack victims.)

Read the full thing here. Liam’s debut solo album, As You Were, arrives October 6th. Today, he previewed the LP with an a cappella version of a song called “For What It’s Worth”.