Liars share two new tracks, “Coins in My Caged Fist” and “The Grand Delusional”: Stream

Angus Andrew has insinuated that his forthcoming album as Liars, TFCF (short for Themes From Crying Fountain), is unlike any past release from the project. That’s not entirely surprising, since Liars have long been about progress from record to record. As if to prove the point, two different tracks from the Mess follow-up have been shared that show off Andrew’s new approach.

First is “Coins in My Caged Fist”, a sample-heavy track that skitters about on frantic drum machines and spliced up electronics. “I wanted to do lots of sampling,” Andrews explained ina press release. “I’d done a little in the past, but I’d started to realize the possibilities of the process, of sampling myself playing ‘proper’ instruments, and then using the sampler to put it all together in an ‘artificial’ way.”

Andrews previously said of TFCF, “There’s acoustic guitar all over this record! How ridiculous is that?” That’s where “The Grand Delusional” comes in, a track that sounds more like a bedroom indie recording than the dance punk frenzy Liars fans may find more familiar. Check it out below.

TFCF is due out August 25th through Mute Records. Liars will tour behind the record through Europe and the US beginning later this week, and you can find their complete itinerary here.