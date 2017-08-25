Lil Uzi Vert releases debut album, Luv Is Rage 2: Stream/download

After teasing for what feels like most of 2017, Lil Uzi Vert has finally released his new album today. Luv Is Rage 2 is available to stream in full below for Apple Music and Spotify users.

Luv Is Rage 2 represents Lil Uzi Vert’s official studio debut. It follows a long line of mixtapes, however, including all three 2016 collections (Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, The Perfect Luv Tape, and 1017 vs. the World), and technically is the sequel to the 2015 tape, Luv Is Rage. There are 16 tracks on the album, two of which feature cameos from The Weeknd (“UnFazed”) and Pharrell Williams (“Neon Guts”). The closing song is the smash hit — and one of 2017’s best thus far — “XO TOUR Llif3”.

Recently, Lil Uzi Vert contributed to ASAP Mob’s latest mixtape, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy.

Luv Is Rage 2 Artwork:

Luv Is Rage 2 Tracklist:

01. Two

02. 444+222

03. Sauce It Up

04. No Sleep Leak

05. The Way Life Goes

06. For Real

07. Feelings Mutual

08. Neon Guts (feat. Pharrell)

09. Early 20 Rager

10. UnFazed (feat. The Weeknd)

11. Pretty Mami

12. How to Talk

13. X

14 Malfunction

15. Dark Queen

16. XO TOUR Llif3