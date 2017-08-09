Listen to Radiohead’s twangy cover of “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

The legacy of Glen Campbell, who passed away yesterday at age 81, stretches much further than the world of country music. One need only look at the amazingly varied list of names who have covered his iconic songs, to really get an idea of just how far his legacy can be felt.

That Campbell’s most commercially successful song, “Rhinestone Cowboy”, was covered by such an eclectic range of artists in the years since its 1975 release, is testament to his influence throughout the industry as a whole. Dozens of versions of the song are available today, ranging from David Hasselhoff and Guns N’ Roses to Belle and Sebastian, Loretta Lynn, and even Radiohead.

A recording has surfaced, originally published in 2009, of a much younger Radiohead performing a smooth, twangy rendition of the country classic. Judging by the basic rock instrumentation and Thom Yorke’s youthfully melodic vocal tone, it’s highly likely this was recorded very early on in their career. According to NME, Radiohead covered the track several times between 1991 and 1993, before even Pablo Honey was officially released.

