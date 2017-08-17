Menu
Lizzo’s new single “Water Me” is a body positive jam: Stream

Upbeat tune produced by the Grammy-nominated Ricky Reed

on August 17, 2017, 2:35pm
Photo by Amanda Koellner

Ahead of a string of upcoming festival appearances, Minneapolis native Lizzo has returned with a new single. Entitled “Water Me”, the body positive tune was produced by the Grammy-nominated Ricky Reed.

The upbeat jam finds Lizzo celebrating her body and promoting self-care over a ridiculously catchy bassline and rising synths. “I don’t get dehydrated,” she sings. “I moisturize daily/ I am my inspiration.”

“[My inspiration] is knowing everyday is an opportunity to better myself — whether I’m more informed, woke, healthy or loving — I know I’m improving,” she shared on Instagram. “Listen to it and get your inspiration!”

Stream “Water Me” below.

“Water Me” Single Artwork:

lizzo water me artwork Lizzos new single Water Me is a body positive jam: Stream

In 2016, Lizzo performed at Consequence of Sound‘s Red Bull Sound Select show alongside Joey Purp in support of her Coconut Oil EP. On August 26th, Lizzo’s tour kicks off with an appearance at MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst Festival in Portland, Oregon. Find the full itinerary below.

Lizzo 2017 Tour Dates:
08/26 – Portland, OR @ MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst Festival
09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Budweiser Made in America Festival
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/15 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival
09/23 – Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin, Madison

