Lizzo’s new single “Water Me” is a body positive jam: Stream

Photo by Amanda Koellner

Ahead of a string of upcoming festival appearances, Minneapolis native Lizzo has returned with a new single. Entitled “Water Me”, the body positive tune was produced by the Grammy-nominated Ricky Reed.

The upbeat jam finds Lizzo celebrating her body and promoting self-care over a ridiculously catchy bassline and rising synths. “I don’t get dehydrated,” she sings. “I moisturize daily/ I am my inspiration.”

“[My inspiration] is knowing everyday is an opportunity to better myself — whether I’m more informed, woke, healthy or loving — I know I’m improving,” she shared on Instagram. “Listen to it and get your inspiration!”

Stream “Water Me” below.

“Water Me” Single Artwork:

In 2016, Lizzo performed at Consequence of Sound‘s Red Bull Sound Select show alongside Joey Purp in support of her Coconut Oil EP. On August 26th, Lizzo’s tour kicks off with an appearance at MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst Festival in Portland, Oregon. Find the full itinerary below.

Lizzo 2017 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Portland, OR @ MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst Festival

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Budweiser Made in America Festival

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/15 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival

09/23 – Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin, Madison