Lollapalooza announces 2018 dates, VIP tickets now on sale

Photo by Heather Kaplan

The 2017 edition of Lollapalooza wrapped up mere hours ago, and yet it’s time to start planning for next year’s installment. Lollapalooza 2018 will once again take place over four days, August 2nd-5th, at Chicago’s Grant Park.

VIP ($2,200) and Platinum ($4,200) tickets are available now through the festival’s website. General admission tickets typically go on sale in conjunction with the lineup announcement, which will occur next spring.

