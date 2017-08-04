Lollapalooza cuts off Lorde’s, Muse’s headlining sets due to weather emergency

Photo by Philip Cosores

Day one of Lollapalooza ended prematurely due to a weather emergency (it’s currently storming here in Chicago). As a result, festival organizers were forced to pull the plug on tonight’s headlining acts, including Lorde, Muse, Lil Uzi Vert, and Porter Robinson.

“Fucks sake. I am so gutted guys I don’t know what to tell you,” Lorde tweeted after exiting the stage. “They’ve told us we can’t play. I had the most spectacular show planned for you and I promise I will come back to play it as soon as I can.” Lorde said she was looking into the possibility of staging a last-minute club show. “This is the most MELODRAMA shit ever,” she added, riffing off the title of her sophomore album.

Lollapalooza resumes tomorrow and there’s no rain in the forecast.