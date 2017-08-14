Lorde and Jack Antonoff cover Paul Simon’s “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard”: Watch

Lorde was plagued by bad weather when she took the stages at Lollapalooza and Osheaga earlier this month. Fortunately, she had better luck at San Francisco’s Outside Lands over the weekend. During her performance, the Kiwi pop singer brought out Melodrama co-producer Jack Antonoff to perform a cover of Paul Simon’s “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard”.

Much like her Osheaga performance of Martha Wainwright’s “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole”, the black-outfitted Lorde played the cover halfway through her 14-song set. The fully denim clad Bleachers frontman accompanied her on acoustic guitar as the duo sat on the front of the stage. Check out video of the performance above.

Prior to the performance, the pair engaged in some good natured ribbing. Lorde quipped, “Your old bones going to be comfortable sitting on my stage?” In response, Antoff retorted, “Ella looks so great today, but shows up in the studio with so many sweat outfits… like sweat shorts, and… walking around New York City barefoot. That’s a fucking fact.”

The San Francisco crowd also witnessed the live debut of the Melodrama cut “Hard Feelings”. Watch fan-shot footage of that below.

Setlist:

Tennis Court

Magnets

Hard Feelings (Live debut)

Buzzcut Season

Homemade Dynamite

Ribs

Sober

Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard (Paul Simon cover w/ Jack Antonoff)

Liability

Supercut

Royals

Perfect Places

Team

Green Light

Lorde is currently finishing out a string of festival appearances before trekking across Europe and closing out the year in Australia and her native New Zealand. Next March, she’ll embark on a North American arena tour. Find the full itinerary here.