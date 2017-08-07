Lorde covers Martha Wainwright’s “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole” at Osheaga: Watch

Lorde performed two rain-drenched festival sets over the weekend. The first, at Lollapalooza, was cut short by the nasty weather after just three songs. The second, which went down a day later at Osheaga, made it through the storm, perhaps giving fans a look at what Chicago almost got. That included a surprising cover of Martha Wainwright’s “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole”.

The New Zealand pop star pulled the cover out about midway through her Friday evening set at the Montreal festival. Accompanied by an acoustic guitarist and garbed in all white, Lorde gave an impassioned rendition of the provocative 2005 folk-pop song. Check out video of the performance above.

Lorde’s Osheaga set also featured a guest appearance from Tove Lo during the Melodrama track “Homemade Dynamite”. Watch footage of that below, followed by the complete setlist.

Setlist:

01. Tennis Court

02. Magnets

03. 400 Lux

04. Buzzcut Season

05. Homemade Dynamite (with Tove Lo)

06. Ribs

07. Sober

08. The Louvre

09. Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole (Martha Wainwright cover)

10. Liability

11. Supercut

12. Royals

13. Perfect Places

14. Team

15. Green Light