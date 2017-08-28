Lorde takes the stage at 2017 VMAs while battling the flu: Watch

The summer of Lorde continues. Following the triumphant release of Melodrama and string of festival appearances, the Kiwi pop singer took the stage at the 2017 MTV VMAs for a unique performance of “Homemade Dynamite”.

After an introduction by her Melodrama collaborator, Jack Antonoff, Lorde appeared on stage to perform an interpretative dance to the tune of “Homemade Dynamite”. Then, she was joined by a cadre of backup dancers who carried her across the stage. While she didn’t sing a single note, the performance was impressive nevertheless; earlier in the evening, Lorde shared she was stricken with a serious case of the flu.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

During the 2014 VMAs, Lorde took home a Best Rock Video award for her “Royals” video. This year, the 20-year-old is up for Artist of the Year and Best Editing for her “Green Light” video.

Lorde is currently finishing out a string of festival appearances before trekking across Europe and closing out the year in Australia and her native New Zealand. Next March, she’ll embark on a North American arena tour. Find the full itinerary here.