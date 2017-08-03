Lorde reveals her “Perfect Places” in new video: Watch

Lorde returned in a big way this summer with a triumphant performance on the Coachella main stage and the release of her excellent sophomore album, Melodrama. Now, ahead of her performance at Lollapalooza this evening, the Kiwi singer has dropped a music video for the anthemic second single, “Perfect Places”.

Directed by Grant Singer, the clip ominously opens with Lorde wielding a machete before switching over to a beautiful beachfront view. From there, Lorde performs the song from various “Perfect Places”, including a beach, scenic mountain cliffs, waterfall, and rainforest. At one point, she even shoots down some coconuts with a rifle. Perhaps the most visually striking scene is when she joyfully dances in a green room while batting around a light bulb which also doubles as a microphone. Watch it above.

Lorde is currently finishing out a string of festival appearances before trekking across Europe and closing out the year in Australia and her native New Zealand. Next March, she’ll embark on a North American arena tour. Find the full itinerary here.