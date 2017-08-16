Lorde strips down Melodrama tracks for intimate performance videos: Watch

Lorde has performed a number of acoustic songs during her live sets as of late. She was joined by Jack Antonoff for a cover of Paul Simon’s “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” during Outside Lands and ripped into Martha Wainwright’s “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole” at Osheaga. During a recent trip to New York City, however, she stripped down her own music for a series of intimate performance videos.

Teaming with VEVO, the Kiwi singer performed six of her Melodrama tracks at the iconic Electric Lady studio. Antonoff and a string section came with her for “Writer in the Dark”, while she took to the roof top with her backup singers for an a cappella version of “Hard Feelings/Loveless”. The singers also joined her for “Homemade Dynamite”, and she did “Supercut”, “Sober”, and “The Louvre” with select members of her band.

Though not acoustic, the unadorned performances delivered surrounded by candlelight only highlight the gifted pop songwriting Lorde captured on her latest album. Check out “Writer in the Dark” above and the rest of the clips below.

“Supercut”:

“Sober”:

“Hard Feelings/Loveless”:

“The Louvre”:

“Homemade Dynamite”:

Melodrama Reimagined Behind-the-Scenes: