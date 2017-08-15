Louis C.K. announces surprise new film, I Love You, Daddy, which he made entirely in secret

If you’re wondering where Louis C.K. has been of late, he’s been tucked away in an editing room readying the release of his second feature-length film. Yes, the acclaimed actor/comedian quietly shot a new movie called I Love You, Daddy in New York earlier this year.

Though plot details are being close to the vest, what we do know is that C.K. stars as a successful television producer and writer. Chloe Grace Moretz plays his daughter, China. Other cast members include Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, John Malkovich, Edie Falco, and Pamela Adlon.

Even more exciting, I Love You, Daddy was shot in black and white on 35mm film. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

I Love You, Daddy marks Louis C.K.’s second film, coming 15 years after his ill-fated debut, 2001’s Pootie Tang. In 2015, C.K. announced plans to write, direct, and star in a film called I’m A Cop, but abandoned the project a year later. He’s instead focused his efforts on a web series, Horace and Pete, in addition to embarking on a standup tour and filming a new special for Netflix.