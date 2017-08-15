Menu
Louis C.K. announces surprise new film, I Love You, Daddy, which he made entirely in secret

Shot on 35mm, it stars C.K., Chloe Grace Moretz, Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, and John Malkovich

on August 15, 2017, 12:01pm
If you’re wondering where Louis C.K. has been of late, he’s been tucked away in an editing room readying the release of his second feature-length film. Yes, the acclaimed actor/comedian quietly shot a new movie called I Love You, Daddy in New York earlier this year.

Though plot details are being close to the vest, what we do know is that C.K. stars as a successful television producer and writer. Chloe Grace Moretz plays his daughter, China. Other cast members include Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, John Malkovich, Edie Falco, and Pamela Adlon.

Even more exciting, I Love You, Daddy was shot in black and white on 35mm film. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

I Love You, Daddy marks Louis C.K.’s second film, coming 15 years after his ill-fated debut, 2001’s Pootie Tang. In 2015, C.K. announced plans to write, direct, and star in a film called I’m A Cop, but abandoned the project a year later. He’s instead focused his efforts on a web series, Horace and Pete, in addition to embarking on a standup tour and filming a new special for Netflix.

