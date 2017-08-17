Lucasfilm developing Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone Star Wars film, Stephen Daldry in talks to direct

Lucasfilm is reportedly developing a Obi-Wan Kenobi solo adventure as their next Star Wars feature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) is in talks to helm the film.

The project is in the earliest stages of development, sources tell THR. Should talks with Daldry be successful, he would oversee the development of a script alongside individuals from Lucasfilm.

We last saw the great Ben Kenobi in the prequel trilogy portrayed by Ewan McGregor. The character was originated by Sir Alec Guinness, who earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the wizened Jedi in the first Star Wars. McGregor has said in the past that he’d be open to returning to the role, and he had a small vocal cameo in The Force Awakens. However, with no script yet, it’s far too early to discuss casting.

An Obi-Wan film would be the latest in Disney and Lucasfilm’s run of Star Wars anthology films. First came Rogue One, and the Han Solo origin film is currently in production. Chris Miller and Phil Lord were directing the latter movie with star Alden Ehrenreich, but disagreements over the direction of the character led to them being replaced by Ron Howard.

Despite the shakeup, the currently untitled Solo film is still set for a May 25th, 2018 release. Meanwhile, the next entry in the main series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters this December 17th.