Photo by Eric Tra

M.I.A. teased AIM as her potentially final album, but ever since its release last September, she’s maintained a steady output of new music. In recent months, she’s shared “P.O.W.A.”, “GOALS”, and an updated version of the AIM track “A.M.P. (All My People)”. Tonight, she’s returned with another fresh offering in “Load ‘Em” featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Dexta Daps. Listen below.

Next month, M.I.A. will make a rare live appearance in the US at Chicago’s Riot Fest.