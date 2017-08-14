M83 shares video for “Do It, Try It”: Watch

It’s been over a year since M83 released its seventh studio album, Junk. Today, however, the Anthony Gonzalez-led outfit has returned with a new video for the track “Do It, Try It”.

In the video, created by David Wilson, a young boy draws his way out of his family’s depressing meal at a fast food restaurant. Watch above.

The video premiered earlier this month at Sundance NEXT FEST, which was held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Gonzalez recently penned original music for a new Cirque du Soleil production called VOLTA.