Mac DeMarco shares trippy virtual reality video for “This Old Dog”: Watch

Featuring '90s-era CGI and video game graphic

on August 28, 2017, 10:25am
In March, Mac DeMarco gifted fans with a bizarre video for “This Old Dog”. The clip, which the jizz jazzer jokingly likened to the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose, featured a bunch of random people wearing creepy dog masks around the city of Los Angeles. Today, DeMarco has returned bearing a second visual for the song, this time making throwback video game graphics the focus.

Helmed by multimedia artist Rachel Rossin, the virtual reality video features ’90s-era CGI in the form of trippy landscapes (icebergs, oceans, clouds), maze-like staircases, and intergalactic creatures. A press statement says the clip offers viewers a chance to see “the world through DeMarco’s eyes,” and if that’s indeed true, then I’ll have whatever Mac’s having. Check it out above (via Pitchfork).

“This Old Dog” is off DeMarco’s new album of the same name, out now via Captured Tracks.

