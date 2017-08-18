Menu
Maggie Rogers and Sharon Van Etten cover Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy” in Brooklyn: Watch

Rogers previously tackled originals by The xx, Spice Girls, and Neil Young

on August 18, 2017, 3:25pm
Photo by Instagram/Joe_Saturday

On Thursday, amidst her two-night stand at Brooklyn Steel in New York, Maggie Rogers put her spin on the 1996 Sheryl Crow classic “If It Makes You Happy”. Better yet, Rogers was joined on stage by a surprise guest in Sharon Van Etten.

Based on the fan-footage, the two seemed to blend their talents well and, considering Van Etten hasn’t put out a new album in three years, it was especially cool to see her maybe getting back into the swing of things (her Newport Folk Festival appearance recently was a nice touch, too). Check it out below (via BrooklynVegan).

@maggierogers and @sharonvanhalen tonight 💘🌟

During a recent session for triple j’s “Like A Version” series, rising singer-songwriter Rogers unveiled a warm cover of The xx’s “Say Something Loving”. Rogers’ debut EP, Now That the Light is Fading, is out now; she previously performed at Outside Lands and Lollapalooza. This year, Van Etten has done work with Hercules & Love Affair and Lee Ranaldo.

